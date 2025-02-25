Madhya Pradesh investors' meet attracts Rs 26.6 trillion in commitments

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit (MP-GIS) concluded here on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announcing that they have received a record ₹26.61 trillion worth of investment proposals over the last two-days across various sectors, which would help create almost 1.73 trillion new job opportunities in the state.

Together with the Regional Industry Conclaves (RICs) that were held across various zones of the state over the last one-year, the investment commitment goes up to almost ₹31 trillion, Yadav said.

Data shows that the maximum number of investment proposals have come for the industries, and new and renewable energy departments that together account for around 54 per cent of the total proposals received.

Yadav said that over the last two days, around 600 B2B (business-to-business) and almost 5,000 B2C (business-to-consumer) meetings took place in the GIS.

More than 300 chief executive officers, chairmen, and managing directors of top global and Indian companies, including Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani, Godrej Chairman and MD Nadir Godrej, Rasna group Chairman Piruz Khambatta, and Sun Pharma’s Global Head of Operations Rahul Awasthi, participated in the event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed the closing session of the mega event, said that the concept of Regional Industrial Conclaves, which Madhya Pradesh has pioneered, should now be replicated across India to ensure balanced development of all regions.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of creating a developed India by 2047 and world’s third-largest economy by 2027, and Madhya Pradesh has a vital role to play in that.

He said this edition of MP-GIS will help create lots of new jobs for the state’s youths, and the sectoral policies that were launched in the last few days will lead to a conducive atmosphere for the same.

Shah also said that the first requisite for industrialists to invest and expand their business is a stable and powerful government, and Madhya Pradesh has such a government.

He said Madhya Pradesh is also among the very few states that have a “Jan Vishwas Bill” on the lines of the central legislation to decriminalise some archaic penal provisions that hamper growth opportunities.

Earlier in the day, Union Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao, in one of the sessions, said that the Centre was optimistic that Madhya Pradesh will go for the auction of maximum number of mineral blocks in the current year.

“Two years back, Madhya Pradesh was number one. Last year, Madhya Pradesh was number two, and Rajasthan was number one. This year, I think, Madhya Pradesh might just scrape through to become number one," Rao said.

The state also signed 19 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the co-operative sector, with an aim to boosting farmers' income and offering raw material sourcing avenues for private companies.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Centre will make all necessary changes in the import and export policies to protect the interest of farmers and domestic industries. Chouhan’s comments came at the MP-GIS amid talks that the Union government is planning to again increase the import duties on edible oils to push up domestic oilseeds rates. In September last year, the Centre raised the effective import duty on crude palm, soya, and sunflower oil from 12.5 per cent to 32.5 per cent and the effective import duty on refined oils was raised from 13.75 per cent to 35.75 per cent.