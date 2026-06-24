Odisha plans engineering department overhaul as capex utilisation slows

The state had more than 94,485 vacant government posts across various departments as of February. The highest number of vacancies, at 20,289, was in the School and Mass Education Department, followed by 16,032 in the Home Department and 10,457 in the Health Department.
During the Assembly session in February, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the House that the Higher Education Department had 5,826 vacancies, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water 5,154, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development 4,154, Forest, Environment and Climate Change 3,589, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development 3,352, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare 2,955, and Water Resources 2,724 vacant posts.