India-EU FTA armed with rapid response shield against regulatory barriers

“We will have a high-powered Rapid Response Mechanism, which will bring the issue up for discussion immediately between the two sides. There is also an escalation mechanism if the matter is not resolved at the officials’ level. Ministers can step in to resolve the issue. This is a new feature that has been agreed between India and the EU,” the official said.
Another provision, relating to non-violation complaints (NVs), will allow for solutions to be explored when new measures are introduced. For instance, a new law or regulation may be brought in without violating any provision of the FTA, yet still impair market access under the deal. “This provision will help in addressing such issues,” the official said.