India offers major investment opportunities for Israeli firms: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India offers huge investment opportunities for Israeli businesses and the industries can enhance cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, manufacturing and artificial intelligence. There can also be collaboration in areas such as fintech, agri-tech, machine learning, quantum computing, pharmaceuticals, space and defence, the minister said at the India-Israel Business Summit at Tel Aviv, Israel.

Goyal also held a bilateral meeting with Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, and discussed how competitive advantages on both sides can pave the way for greater collaboration between businesses in our nations.