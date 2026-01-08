Proposed US law threatens 500% duty on India over Russian oil purchases

India faces the risk of secondary sanctions from the United States (US) involving punitive duty of 500 per cent over its purchases of Russian oil.

The proposed measure is a part of the ‘Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025’ that aims to impose sanctions on countries doing trade with Russia. If approved and implemented, the legislation could complicate matters and jeopardise chances of finalising a trade deal that New Delhi and Washington have been negotiating for nine months.

On Thursday (India time), American Senator Lindsey Graham said that President Donald Trump has ‘greenlit’ the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that aims to target countries doing business with Russia and is hoping for a ‘strong bipartisan vote’ as early as next week.

“This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin's war machine. This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin's bloodbath against Ukraine,” Graham said in a statement. According to the bill, “If the President makes such a determination, the bill requires certain actions including…he President must increase the rate of duty on all goods and services imported into the United States from countries that knowingly engage in the exchange of Russian-origin uranium and petroleum products to at least 500 per cent relative to the value of such goods and services,”.

The US has already imposed a steep, double-digit 50 per cent tariff on several Indian imports since August. Of this, 25 percentage points are linked directly to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. While China is the largest buyer of Russian oil, over the last three years, India gradually emerged the second largest buyer of the discounted oil – which according to Trump is fuelling the Russia-Ukraine conflict. To be sure, India is one of the few countries to face such steep tariffs from the US. Since March 2025, India and the US have been pursuing two parallel tracks – one is the broad bilateral trade agreement, which will take time to materialise, and the other one is a framework trade deal that will address the burden of the 50 per cent tariff on Indian exporters. Both sides have already missed the ‘Fall’ of 2025 deadline to finalise the framework trade deal, despite over half a dozen rounds of negotiations.

The reasons broadly include India’s reluctance to stop buying Russian crude oil, Washington’s demand over India’s ‘sensitive’ agricultural goods and disagreement over finalising the rate of reciprocal tariff as far as New Delhi is concerned. India, however, has slashed its crude oil imports from Russia by about 38 per cent in December compared to November, a three-year low. The last round of discussions between both countries took place in December, after which talks paused during the holiday season. As of now, there is no signal for any virtual or in-person discussions of the trade deal. On Monday, Graham had said the tariffs imposed on India by Trump are the ‘chief reason’ New Delhi is now buying substantially less Russian oil. Graham said the US is pushing legislation to impose steep secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas if Moscow fails to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days.