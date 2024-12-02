Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Q2 GDP growth low but 2nd half numbers expected to be better: DEA secretary

Q2 GDP growth low but 2nd half numbers expected to be better: DEA secretary

The previous low level of GDP growth at 4.3 per cent was recorded in the third quarter (October-December 2022) of financial year 2022-23

Ajay Seth, Ajay
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday said second quarter GDP growth at 5.4 per cent is lower than the potential but exuded confidence that the second half to be better.

Several high-frequency indicators in the month of October are pointing towards that, he told reporter here.

Seth also said that quarterly estimates have been revised upwards in the past when full GDP numbers are available.

"Numbers are lower than what our potential is but not alarming...GDP growth will be much higher in the third and fourth quarter," he said.

The Economic Survey projected India's GDP to grow at 6.5-7 per cent in 2024-25, down from a high of 8.2 per cent in the the preceding financial year.

India's economic growth slowed to near two-year low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal due to poor performance of manufacturing and mining sectors as well as weak consumption.

More From This Section

Windfall tax on domestic crude, fuel exports scrapped after 29 months

Goyal calls for promoting sustainable consumption to cut carbon footprint

Commerce ministry reviewing India-US trade relations amid Trump statements

Base year for GDP calculation to be changed to FY23: Govt tells Parliament

Rs 200 cr of homebuyer's compensation recovered from realtors: MahaRERA

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 8.1 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2023-24 fiscal and 6.7 per cent in first quarter of current fiscal (April-June 2024).

The previous low level of GDP growth at 4.3 per cent was recorded in the third quarter (October-December 2022) of financial year 2022-23.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Friday, the growth of agriculture sector GVA (Gross Value Added) accelerated to 3.5 per cent in the latest July-September quarter from 1.7 per cent a year ago.

The GVA in the manufacturing sector slowed to 2.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to an expansion of 14.3 per cent in the year-ago period.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's potential GDP growth is in range of 6.5-7%, says CEA Nageswaran

Govt targets 6.5-7% GDP growth in FY25 despite slowdown: EAS Ajay Seth

RBI to weigh growth slowdown, inflation at its MPC meeting this December

Women-centric welfare schemes account for 0.5% of India's GDP in FY25

Q2 GDP growth at 5.4%: Growth slowdown cyclical or policy-driven?

Topics :India GDP growthGDP growthGDP data

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story