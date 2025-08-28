Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Teacher strength in India crosses 10 mn in 2024-25, dropout rate declines

Teacher strength in India crosses 10 mn in 2024-25, dropout rate declines

India's teacher strength rose past 10 million in 2024-25, with pupil-teacher ratios improving and dropout rates falling across preparatory, middle and secondary levels

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

The Ministry of Education on Thursday said the number of teachers crossed the 10 million mark in India during 2024-25, marking a 6.7 per cent rise compared to 2022-23.
 
"For the first time in any academic year, since the beginning of the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), the total number of teachers has crossed the 1 crore mark in 2024–25. The increase in teacher numbers is a critical step toward improving student-teacher ratios, ensuring quality education, and addressing regional disparities in teacher availability," the ministry said in the UDISE+ 2024-25 report.
 
The Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) also improved to 10 at the foundational stage, 13 at the preparatory level, 17 in middle grades and 21 at the secondary stage, against the National Education Policy’s (NEP) recommended 30:1, the ministry added.
 
 

Dropout rates show improvement 

The report also highlighted a fall in dropout rates at the preparatory, middle and secondary stages. Preparatory level dropouts declined to 2.3 per cent from 3.7 per cent last year, middle-level to 3.5 per cent from 5.2 per cent, and secondary to 8.2 per cent from 10.9 per cent.
 

Student retention rises across stages 

Student retention improved across all levels, rising to 98.9 per cent at the foundational stage, 92.4 per cent at the preparatory level, 82.8 per cent at the middle level and 47.2 per cent at the secondary level.
 
"One of the key contributing factors to this improvement, particularly at the secondary level, is the increase in the number of schools offering secondary education. This expansion has enhanced accessibility and encouraged continued enrolment. Overall, the rising retention rates are a strong indicator of progress in the education system and reflect the impact of targeted interventions," the ministry said.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

