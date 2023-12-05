Rajasthan set to produce more cumin this year amid spike in demand

Owing to a spike in domestic and foreign demand, cumin is likely to be sown more in Rajasthan this year compared to last year. Cumin is a rabi crop and the state is one of the top producers of the spice.

Cumin traders said that after a decrease in sowing in the last two years, sowing this year is expected to increase to the level of 2021.

According to agriculture department figures, until November 24, cumin was sown in over 400,000 hectares. Officials of the agriculture department said that cumin was sown in over 550,000 hectares in 2022-2023.

“The main reasons behind the increase in sowing are reduction in stock and continued domestic and foreign demand,” a trader said.

Anand, a cumin trader from Jodhpur, said two-three years ago, there was a significant decline in the sowing of cumin. This reduction was due to farmers not getting fair prices for their crops, bad weather and Covid.

“Last year also, there was less sowing, due to which the stock in the pipeline reduced and domestic and foreign demand increased during this time. In such a situation, wholesale prices of cumin had increased by more than double. Seeing demand remaining intact and prices not falling, farmers are sowing more cumin this time,” he said.

He said the actual sowing figures would be available only after 15-25 days because sowing is still going on.

Shripal Doshi, a businessman from Merta in Nagaur, also said that cumin sowing is likely to be more than last year. Doshi added that more cumin sowing is happening only because of the price. He pointed out that last year the wholesale price of cumin ranged from ~275 to ~300 per kg.

During July-August, the prices of cumin suddenly increased and it was sold in bulk at ~600-625 per kg. These prices had increased due to sudden demand. Farmers feel that this time they will get good prices for their crops.

Cumin is mainly produced in the western part of the state. It is sown mainly in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer and Jalore. Apart from this, cumin is also sown in the Nokha area of Bikaner.

This time, the sowing of cumin has increased in the Bikaner region. The new cumin crop will start arriving by mid-March.