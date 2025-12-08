RBI allows residents, non-residents to undertake rupee IRD transactions

Residents and non-residents will be permitted to do transactions in interest-rate derivatives (IRD) in rupees, according to master directions released on Monday by the Reserve Bank of India.

The central bank had released the draft guidelines in June this year.

The directions outline who can participate in this, how products may be introduced, and the limits applicable to foreign investors.

Non-residents can enter these trades through their central treasury or group entities if the market maker is authorised to transact on their behalf.

Market makers may include scheduled banks, standalone primary dealers, upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and specified development or specialised banks.

The directions require market makers to classify participants as retail or non-retail users. Non-retail users include NBFCs other than market makers and other institutional entities. A cap of the price value of a basis point (PVBP) has been proposed for non-resident positions: The combined PVBP of all outstanding IRD trades by non-residents may not exceed ₹1,000 crore, after which fresh positions can only be taken for hedging. The rules apply to IRD transactions in both the over-the-counter market and on recognised stock exchanges. Exchanges will be permitted to introduce any IRD product after approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and floating rates or indices used in exchange-traded products must be benchmarks published by an authorised financial benchmark administrator.