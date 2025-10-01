RBI extends MTT payment timeline to six months, eases compliance rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the period for foreign currency payment or expenditure for transactions such as imports from four months to six months. The relaxation is aimed at softening the impact of adverse global trade conditions on Indian merchants. The extension applies only to Merchanting Trade Transactions (MTTs).

In an MTT arrangement, an intermediary or merchant buys goods from a foreign supplier and sells them to a different foreign buyer without the goods physically entering the intermediary’s home country.

In its statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, RBI said the relaxation is expected to help Indian merchants manage challenges in completing business transactions efficiently while maintaining profitability. Global trade uncertainties and supply chain disruptions have made it difficult for merchants to meet contractual obligations on time, the central bank added.