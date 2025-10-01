₹2000 notes worth ₹5,884 crore remain in circulation: RBI report

The high-value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 5,884 crore are still in circulation, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 5,884 crore at the close of business on September 30, 2025.

"Thus, 98.35 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," it said.