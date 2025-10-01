Home / Economy / News / ₹2000 notes worth ₹5,884 crore remain in circulation: RBI report

₹2000 notes worth ₹5,884 crore remain in circulation: RBI report

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 5,884 crore at the close of business on September 30, 2025.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The high-value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 5,884 crore are still in circulation, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 5,884 crore at the close of business on September 30, 2025.

"Thus, 98.35 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," it said.

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, the public can send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet okays ₹6,957-cr NH upgrade with wildlife corridor at Kaziranga

Consumer confidence up marginally, inflation seen easing ahead: RBI survey

Banks get 4 years to spread provisions for ECL norms, MSME relief ahead

Indian Railways freight volume rises 4% in September, coal demand steady

September GST collection increases to ₹1.89 trillion vs ₹1.86 trn in August

Topics :Bank notesRBIeconomy

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story