WACR better aligned with repo rate amid improved liquidity: RBI report

The weighted average call rate (WACR) showed better alignment with the policy repo rate during September 16 to October 16, 2025, compared with the previous month, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monthly report, State of the Economy, released on Monday. Following the revised liquidity management framework announced on September 30, the WACR continues to serve as the operating target for monetary policy.

The report was authored by RBI staffers under the guidance of Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta. The central bank clarified that the views expressed are those of the authors and not of the RBI.

Liquidity dynamics and short-term rates

During this period, the WACR largely hovered around the policy rate. It traded above the repo rate in the latter half of September due to temporary liquidity tightness from tax outflows, before easing below the policy rate as liquidity improved in early October. In response, the RBI conducted two variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions on October 9 and October 15. “The WACR generally hovered around the policy repo rate in September and October. It traded above the policy rate during the latter half of September on temporary tightness in liquidity demand due to tax outflows. The WACR moved below the policy rate as liquidity conditions improved since the beginning of October, prompting the RBI to conduct two variable rate reverse repo auctions on October 9 and October 15,” the report said.