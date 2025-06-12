Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian consumer seeks value, aspiration in products, says Noel Tata

Indian consumer seeks value, aspiration in products, says Noel Tata

Noel Tata highlights evolving preferences of Indian shoppers as Trent expands across brands and geographies with focus on accessibility, value and social impact

Representative image

Trent also runs Zara and Massimo Dutti stores in India under two separate associations with the Inditex group of Spain. (Representative image)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian consumer has evolved rapidly in recent years and is seeking aspirational product propositions, attractive pricing, and, importantly, ready accessibility, Noel N Tata, chairman of Trent, told investors in its annual report for FY25.
 
He also told shareholders, “We are growing the desirability of our offerings and building the density of our presence across key micro-markets to serve our customers better. As we expand our footprint in India and take our first steps into international markets, we remain committed to balancing profitability with sustainable development and meaningful social impact.”
 
He said that in FY25, the company continued to register progress across its brands, concepts, categories and channels.
   
He also said that two years ago, he envisioned that Trent would one day be ten times bigger. “Since then, the revenue run rate has doubled. The headroom for growth remains enormous, and I am confident that we will reach this milestone in the not too distant future.” 

Also Read

India, Indians, Locals, Indian economy

Nearly half of Indian consumers polled switching to private labels: EY

Image

Indian family businesses trust heirs but succession trends are shifting

PremiumMutual fund

Investors find their way back to retail and consumer checkout aisle

Deloitte

Indian consumers warming up to data-driven mobility solutions: Report

Employee grievances

Indian consumers spent 15 bn hours for service complaints in 2024: Report

 
Trent’s managing director, P. Venkatesalu, also said in his address to shareholders in the annual report that FY25 was again a relatively challenging year for retail in India.
 
“Consumers faced multiple headwinds, including elevated inflation levels that impacted discretionary spends. Nevertheless, our brands continued to gain encouraging traction, including in several Tier 2 and Tier 3 geographies that we entered.”
 
He added that both Westside and Zudio now operate at scale and are witnessing strong volume-led growth across diverse categories. “Operating from over 1,000 large-format fashion stores, we have engaged with more than 100 million customers,” he added.
 
Trent closed the year with a total store count of 1,043 across 242 cities.
 
Trent also runs Zara and Massimo Dutti stores in India under two separate associations with the Inditex group of Spain.
 
According to its annual report, in FY25 Zara recorded revenues of ₹2,782 crore, which was almost flat compared to ₹2,771 crore in FY24, and has two stores across the country. Massimo Dutti operates three stores and saw revenues of ₹100 crore in FY25, compared to ₹101 crore in FY24.

More From This Section

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Mhada invites tenders for cluster redevelopment of Kamathipura, Mumbai

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

InvITs' AUM to triple to ₹21 trillion by FY30, says industry body

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan HC refuses IHCL plea on land use dues to Jai Mahal Palace Hotel

steel pipe, oil, indian oil, lng export, liquified gas

Rourkela Steel Plant commissions advanced ladle furnace to boost output

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

EY, Deloitte step up tech, business consulting hiring: Amrop study

Topics : Indian consumers Indian consumer consumer market Indian consumer landscape

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon