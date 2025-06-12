Indian consumer seeks value, aspiration in products, says Noel Tata

The Indian consumer has evolved rapidly in recent years and is seeking aspirational product propositions, attractive pricing, and, importantly, ready accessibility, Noel N Tata, chairman of Trent, told investors in its annual report for FY25.
He also told shareholders, “We are growing the desirability of our offerings and building the density of our presence across key micro-markets to serve our customers better. As we expand our footprint in India and take our first steps into international markets, we remain committed to balancing profitability with sustainable development and meaningful social impact.”
He said that in FY25, the company continued to register progress across its brands, concepts, categories and channels.
He also said that two years ago, he envisioned that Trent would one day be ten times bigger. “Since then, the revenue run rate has doubled. The headroom for growth remains enormous, and I am confident that we will reach this milestone in the not too distant future.”
Also Read
Trent’s managing director, P. Venkatesalu, also said in his address to shareholders in the annual report that FY25 was again a relatively challenging year for retail in India.
“Consumers faced multiple headwinds, including elevated inflation levels that impacted discretionary spends. Nevertheless, our brands continued to gain encouraging traction, including in several Tier 2 and Tier 3 geographies that we entered.”
He added that both Westside and Zudio now operate at scale and are witnessing strong volume-led growth across diverse categories. “Operating from over 1,000 large-format fashion stores, we have engaged with more than 100 million customers,” he added.
Trent closed the year with a total store count of 1,043 across 242 cities.
Trent also runs Zara and Massimo Dutti stores in India under two separate associations with the Inditex group of Spain.
According to its annual report, in FY25 Zara recorded revenues of ₹2,782 crore, which was almost flat compared to ₹2,771 crore in FY24, and has two stores across the country. Massimo Dutti operates three stores and saw revenues of ₹100 crore in FY25, compared to ₹101 crore in FY24.