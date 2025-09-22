Home / Economy / News / RBI allows standalone primary dealers to trade in rupee NDF market

RBI allows standalone primary dealers to trade in rupee NDF market

RBI has allowed standalone primary dealers to participate in rupee non-deliverable derivative contracts, widening access beyond AD Cat-I banks and IFSC Banking Units

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Anjali Kumari
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday permitted standalone primary dealers (SPDs) to participate in non-deliverable derivative contracts (NDDCs) involving the Indian rupee, the central bank said in a notification.
 
Earlier, only Authorised Dealer Category-I (AD Cat-I) banks and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Units were allowed to transact in such instruments with users, other AD Cat-I banks, and overseas banks. With the latest amendment to the Master Direction on Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings, SPDs will now also be eligible to offer NDDCs to both residents and non-residents. The changes take effect immediately.
 
“Authorised Dealer Category-I (AD Cat-I) banks in India operating an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit (IBU) have been permitted under the Master Direction to transact in non-deliverable derivative contracts (NDDCs) involving the rupee with users, other AD Cat-I banks operating an IBU and banks overseas. On a review, it has been decided that standalone primary dealers (SPDs) authorised as Authorised Dealer Category–III (AD Cat-III) shall also be eligible to transact in NDDCs involving the rupee,” the RBI said in the notification.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

