RBI to conduct VRR auction again as liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2.3 trn

As the banking system liquidity deficit widened to Rs 2.3 trillion, the Reserve Bank of India announced a seven-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction scheduled for Friday, intending to inject up to Rs 1.75 trillion into the banking system. This decision follows a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the central bank said in a release on Thursday.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system had widened to more than Rs 2 trillion on Monday on the back of advance tax outflows, it further widened to Rs 2.3 trillion on the back of GST outflows, market participants said. Liquidity has remained largely in deficit mode in the current quarter.

Market speculation suggested a total of around Rs 4 trillion worth of outflows because of advanced tax and GST payments in December.

“There was a request from all the banks to conduct more VRR auctions because the liquidity condition is very tight,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “This might be the last VRR auction, but if they do conduct more, the amount won’t be this much,” he added.

The RBI had conducted a VRR auction after six months on December 15. Against the notified amount of Rs 1 trillion, the central bank had received bids worth Rs 2.7 trillion at the VRR auction. Banks borrowed the amount at a weighted average rate of 6.63 per cent. Before this, the last time the central bank conducted a VRR auction was on June 19. Significant demand was also fuelled by elevated call rates and tri-party repo (Treps) rates in the market, dealers said.

Market participants anticipate a mitigation of liquidity strain by the end of the month through factors such as the reversal of variable rate reverse repo (VRRR), and government spending.

“The liquidity will surely ease from here, because we have government spending at the end of the month,” a dealer at another state-owned bank said. “The VRR auction at this point of time was required because we don’t see any source of inflow right now apart from VRR,” he added.