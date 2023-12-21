Home / Economy / News / RBI to conduct VRR auction again as liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2.3 trn

RBI to conduct VRR auction again as liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2.3 trn

Market speculation suggested a total of around Rs 4 trillion worth of outflows because of advanced tax and GST payments in December

Photo: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As the banking system liquidity deficit widened to Rs 2.3 trillion, the Reserve Bank of India announced a seven-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction scheduled for Friday, intending to inject up to Rs 1.75 trillion into the banking system. This decision follows a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the central bank said in a release on Thursday.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system had widened to more than Rs 2 trillion on Monday on the back of advance tax outflows, it further widened to Rs 2.3 trillion on the back of GST outflows, market participants said. Liquidity has remained largely in deficit mode in the current quarter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Market speculation suggested a total of around Rs 4 trillion worth of outflows because of advanced tax and GST payments in December.

“There was a request from all the banks to conduct more VRR auctions because the liquidity condition is very tight,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “This might be the last VRR auction, but if they do conduct more, the amount won’t be this much,” he added.

The RBI had conducted a VRR auction after six months on December 15. Against the notified amount of Rs 1 trillion, the central bank had received bids worth Rs 2.7 trillion at the VRR auction. Banks borrowed the amount at a weighted average rate of 6.63 per cent. Before this, the last time the central bank conducted a VRR auction was on June 19. Significant demand was also fuelled by elevated call rates and tri-party repo (Treps) rates in the market, dealers said.

Market participants anticipate a mitigation of liquidity strain by the end of the month through factors such as the reversal of variable rate reverse repo (VRRR), and government spending.

“The liquidity will surely ease from here, because we have government spending at the end of the month,” a dealer at another state-owned bank said. “The VRR auction at this point of time was required because we don’t see any source of inflow right now apart from VRR,” he added.

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

India's fiscal deficit for Q1 reaches 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI announces draft norms for setting up SROs, proposes to audit its books

Resurgence of pirates in international waters puts Centre on alert

Rupee ends lower due to high dollar demand from oil firms, US data awaited

Centre to add 270 mn additional beneficiaries to Ayushman Bharat by Jan 26

Big UK inflation drop bolsters bets on Bank of England cuts early next year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fiscal DeficitRBIIndian EconomyBanking system

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story