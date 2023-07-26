Relative to their GDP, states' liabilities moderating after pandemic

Tamil Nadu has the highest outstanding liabilities, of Rs 7.5 trillion in 2022-23. Uttar Pradesh had the second largest, of Rs 7.1 trillion. Maharashtra (Rs 6.8 trillion), West Bengal (Rs 6.1 trillion) and Rajasthan (Rs 5.4 trillion) are other large borrowers.
While many states have seen an increase in absolute debt numbers, their liabilities are moderating relative to the size of their economies.
State liabilities were the equivalent of 31.08 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020-21 when the pandemic squeezed finances, showed data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Liabilities declined to 28.71 per cent in 2021-22 and are expected to be 27.87 per cent in 2022-23. The projection would be higher than the pre-pandemic figure of 25.33 per cent in 2018-19. In recent decades for which data is available, liabilities were highest in 2003-04 at 32.9 per cent. This is despite state government liabilities growing in double-digits (12 per cent) for the eighth year in a row and reaching Rs 76.1 trillion in 2022-23, the highest in data going back to 1980-81 (chart 1).
