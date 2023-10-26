Home / Economy / News / Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Banks typically offer higher interest rates on non-callable deposits

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 0:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the threshold limit of non-callable deposits to Rs 1 crore from Rs 15 lakh now, a move that would provide more flexibility to depositors.

These new norms for commercial and co-operative banks are applicable with immediate effect.

“During a review, it has been decided that the minimum amount for offering non-callable term deposits may be increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore. This means all domestic term deposits accepted from individuals for an amount of Rs 1 crore and below will have premature withdrawal facility,” the RBI said.

Banks typically offer higher interest rates on non-callable deposits. The callability feature is applicable for non-resident (external) rupee deposits/ordinary non-resident deposits.

Banks are allowed to offer differential rates on interest on fixed deposits based on non-callability of deposits (i.e., non-availability of premature withdrawal option) in addition to tenor and size of deposits, the RBI said.

In 2019, the RBI re-defined bulk deposits as deposits of more than Rs 2 crore from a single customer, which was Rs 1 crore earlier. 

According to bankers, the move to increase the threshold for callable deposits was to align it with bulk deposits definition change.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

Why spate of bank deposit rate hikes could be a thing of the past

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

CBDC pilot projects show promising results: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Fundraising through corporate bonds decline in October, shows data

Unilever expects price adjustments in India, says CFO Graeme Pitkethly

Having 8-9% growth in economy for next 3 decades a challenge: Kant

Govt reduces floor price of basmati rice exports to $950 per tonne

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiabank depositsBank interest rate

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story