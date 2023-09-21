Home / Economy / News / Rising logistics demand expected to create 10 mn jobs in India by 2027

Rising logistics demand expected to create 10 mn jobs in India by 2027

Buoyed by government policies and rising economic activities, the Indian logistics industry is poised for rapid growth and is expected to create 10 million jobs by 2027, a report said on Thursday

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Buoyed by government policies and rising economic activities, the Indian logistics industry is poised for rapid growth and is expected to create 10 million jobs by 2027, a report said on Thursday.

Propelled by recent industry reforms, including the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, robust production figures, as well as changing consumption patterns, innovative business models such as 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) and surging rural demand, India's logistics industry is poised for rapid growth in the coming years, the report by TeamLease Services said.

The sector, which is growing at an annual rate of 12 per cent, is expected to add 10 million jobs by 2027, it said.

The Teamlease Services report on the logistic sector is based on secondary sources like current industry reports and market research.

"We are witnessing the emergence of a dynamic industry that is poised to create about 10 million new job opportunities over the next five years, owing to a significant increase in both production and consumption," TeamLease Services Vice President and Business Head, Balasubramanian A said.

This increase in output has increased demand for logistics services such as transportation, warehousing, and distribution, he said.

Further, shifting economic dynamics such as rising disposable incomes, lower inflation rates, and rising rural demand have sparked a nationwide consumption boom, he added.

The increased demand is not only reshaping the logistics industry, but it is also opening up a slew of new job opportunities including supply chain managers, logistics specialists, distribution managers and warehousing managers, as per the report.

The report further stated that as logistics hubs become world-class facilities, there is an increasing reliance on automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) for sophisticated demand forecasting and supply chain planning.

Also Read

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Demand for green jobs to rise 15-20% every year in next decade: Report

Formal job creation up second year on trot, hits 4-yr high, shows EPFO data

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

CEVA Logistics to take controlling stake in Stellar Value Chain Solutions

World eyes India's sugar output as Centre tightens screws on traders

Canada pension fund has big bets on Indian startups, shows Tracxn data

Market regulator Sebi eases corporate bond issuance norms for large firms

Combatting cybercrime key element in nurturing trust: RBI Dy governor

India slips one notch to 87th out of 165 nations on economic freedom index

Topics :Logistics industryjob creation

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Next Story