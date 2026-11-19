The Indian rupee appreciated for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, supported by strong foreign portfolio inflows into domestic equities and a revival in overseas investment in government bonds. The domestic currency settled at 93.30 per US dollar, compared with its previous close of 93.45.

The rupee gained ground despite a relatively strong dollar, with softer crude oil prices and the return of foreign capital providing support. However, the strength of the greenback remains a key risk for the domestic currency. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 per cent at 103.7 on Thursday after touching a high of 103.8. The index remained elevated following signals from the US Federal Reserve that further interest rate increases could be considered.

Minutes of the October meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) showed that almost all officials felt further rate hikes could be appropriate. Some members also indicated that an increase of more than 25 basis points (bps) could be considered in December. Fed Governor Christopher Waller also floated the possibility of a 50 bps hike. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought more than ₹88,000 crore worth of Indian equities in November so far, marking the highest monthly pace of inflows since November 2020. During the November 2020 buying phase, the Nifty rallied 12 per cent over three months and 30 per cent over 12 months.

The return of foreign investor interest is also extending to the debt market, which has witnessed a turnaround in inflows. After three consecutive months of net selling, overseas investors bought $1.1 billion worth of Indian government bonds in November. The yield differential between Indian and US 10-year government bonds widened to 2.20 percentage points as of November 16 from 1.94 percentage points in September, improving the relative returns on Indian bonds for overseas investors. Foreign holdings of index-linked government securities also rose to nearly two-month highs. ICICI Securities said the rupee broke out of its six-month consolidation range of 96.85-94.15, signalling a potential trend reversal.