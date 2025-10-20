Home / Economy / News / 'India won't buy Russian oil': Trump repeats claims of speaking to PM Modi

'India won't buy Russian oil': Trump repeats claims of speaking to PM Modi

Trump reiterated that PM Modi assured India would not buy Russian oil now, despite New Delhi dismissing his claims; Trump added New Delhi would continue paying 'massive' tariffs otherwise

Donald Trump, Trump
Earlier, on October 17, Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India had largely stopped Russian oil purchases (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 8:45 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) reiterated his claim that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who told him India would cease buying Russian oil. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump warned that India would continue to face “massive” tariffs if it did not comply.
 
This marks the third time the US President has repeated his claim, first made on October 15, regarding India halting Russian oil purchases and him speaking to PM Modi.
 
“I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing,” Trump said. “But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that.” 
Russian oil has been a key point of friction in prolonged US-India trade discussions. Half of the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods are linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude, which Washington claims funds Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Centre dismisses Trump’s statement

In response to Trump’s claim, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.” 
Jaiswal added that India focuses on stable prices, secure supplies, and diversification of energy imports to adapt to global market fluctuations.

Current import trends

While the White House claimed that India had halved Russian oil imports, there has been no immediate reported reduction. Indian refiners have already placed orders for November and December shipments, meaning any changes may only reflect in import data by December or January.
 
Commodities data firm Kpler estimates India’s Russian oil imports could rise about 20 per cent in October, reaching 1.9 million barrels per day, as Russia has increased exports following drone attacks on its refineries.
 
Earlier, on October 17, Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India had largely stopped Russian oil purchases, claiming the country had “bought about 38 per cent of the oil, and they won’t be doing it anymore". The Indian government continues to reject this narrative, maintaining that its energy policy prioritises domestic needs and market stability.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiUS India relations Russia Oil productionIndia-Russia tiesRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

