Some MNCs may face tax heat as SC clears air on MFN applicability

Multinationals from the most-favoured jurisdictions such as the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France, which have been taking advantage of lower taxation applicable to other nations that signed tax treaties with India at a later stage, might have to pay additional levies to the Indian tax authorities.



The Supreme Court on Thursday settled the long-standing issue regarding the applicability of the most favoured nation (MFN) clause, denying the lower withholding tax rates on dividend payouts and other relevant remittances as interpreted earlier by these countries.



The MFN status allows further easing of tax rates if India offers a lower rate through a subsequent treaty with another nation, provided that other nation is also a member of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The clause is to maintain tax parity with the OECD nations. Under the treaty, India offers favourable tax treatment with the Netherlands, France, and Switzerland, which are also members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The country restricted its right to withhold taxes on dividends paid to 10-15 per cent under the MFN clause.

