Home / Economy / News / States switching to OPS incurring less proportion of earnings on pension

States switching to OPS incurring less proportion of earnings on pension

The state used to spend a proportion of its revenue receipts on pension expenditure in double digits in 2019-20 and 2020-21

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Premium
States switching to OPS incurring less proportion of earnings on pension

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Contrary to popular perception, the states that have opted for the old pension system (OPS) are now incurring less proportion of their revenue receipts on the pension payout than they had spent when they were under the new pension system (NPS) for employees who have joined from January 1, 2004. For instance, Chhatisgarh joined OPS from 2022-23. It is projected to spend 6.9 per cent of its revenue

Topics :New Pension Schemepensionretirement

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

Also Read

Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?

BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

RBI advises states against reverting to old pension scheme, says big risk

Old Pension Scheme applicable to all CAPF personnel: Delhi High Court

Revenue boost: FY23 net direct tax collection exceeds Revised Estimate

Rupee weakens against dollar after OPEC+ supply cut, recovers later

Finance Ministry to constitute 16th Finance Commission this year

Centre's grievance appellate committee to hear pleas against gaming SRBs

India's surging services exports may shield economy from external risks

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story