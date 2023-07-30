Statsguru: Building new airports in India's smaller towns and cities

The government has announced an in-principle approval for new airports in 21 locations, mostly places outside the metro cities. Around 11 of these airports are already operational. The government has previously announced plans to develop airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) — Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) infrastructure scheme. This would involve investments of Rs. 98,000 crore by 2025 with the majority coming from the private sector.
The majority of passenger traffic is still restricted to a handful of cities, shows a Business Standard analysis of international and domestic passenger traffic. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai account for over 55 per cent of passengers (chart 4).
Much of the increased passenger traffic has not come from major metros, which have actually seen a decline in passenger traffic since 2018-19. Airports outside the metros have, however, seen more passengers than before (chart 5).
A recent report suggested more international linkages to airports in smaller cities are expected to help tourism. Another positive effect of airport linkages could be increased domestic tourism. Domestic tourists accounted for nearly 99 per cent of tourist visits to India’s states and Union Territories before the pandemic. Numbers in 2019 had more than trebled over the previous decade (chart 6).
