Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Building new airports in India's smaller towns and cities

Statsguru: Building new airports in India's smaller towns and cities

The government has announced an in-principle approval for new airports in 21 locations, mostly places outside the metro cities

Sachin P Mampatta
Premium
The government has previously announced plans to develop airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) — Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) infrastructure scheme

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Announcements of new airports in smaller towns and cities come just as passenger trends point to an increased need for attention outside metros.

Passenger traffic has been on the rise, and has crept above pre-pandemic levels for domestic flights over the last few months. International traffic is just below 2019 levels, and so is freight movement (charts 1, 2).


 


The government has announced an in-principle approval for new airports in 21 locations, mostly places outside the metro cities. Around 11 of these airports are already operational. The government has previously announced plans to develop airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) — Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) infrastructure scheme. This would involve investments of Rs. 98,000 crore by 2025 with the majority coming from the private sector.
 
The addition of new capacity comes as fewer available seats are going empty. The bankruptcy of Go First meant that the passenger load factor crossed 90 per cent in May (chart 3). 


The majority of passenger traffic is still restricted to a handful of cities, shows a Business Standard analysis of international and domestic passenger traffic. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai account for over 55 per cent of passengers (chart 4).


Much of the increased passenger traffic has not come from major metros, which have actually seen a decline in passenger traffic since 2018-19. Airports outside the metros have, however, seen more passengers than before (chart 5).


A recent report suggested more inter­national linkages to airports in smaller cities are expected to help tourism. Another positive effect of airport linkages could be increased domestic tourism. Domestic tourists account­ed for nearly 99 per cent of tourist visits to India’s states and Union Territories before the pandemic. Numbers in 2019 had more than trebled over the previous decade (chart 6).
 

Also Read

Airports Authority of India plans Rs 4,000-cr capital expenditure in FY24

AAI receives double concession fees from eight privatised airports in FY23

Adani airports' duty-free shops to give more space to non-liquor items

Over Rs 19K crore capex lined up for adding airport capacity in FY24

Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer, NTPC, RVNL, GMR Airports, Havells, SKF

India, China question European Union's unilateral trade policy measures

Per capita income to grow nearly 70% to $4,000 by FY30 from $2,450 in FY23

ITR filing: 60 million tax returns filed for FY2022-23 till July 30

Govt to expand Semiconductor DLI scheme to larger, foreign firms: MoS IT

Focus on four 'Is' to make India a developed nation by 2047: Sitharaman

Topics :Airports in IndiaNew airports

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story