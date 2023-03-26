Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Six charts show an uncertain year amid global headwinds

Statsguru: Six charts show an uncertain year amid global headwinds

India is relatively better placed than much of the world.

Business Standard
Premium
Statsguru: Six charts show an uncertain year amid global headwinds

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A number of economic indicators are showing signs of the coming slowdown as the current financial year draws to a close, though India is relatively better placed than much of the world.The US Federal

Topics :Indian EconomyEconomic slowdownForeign investorStatsGuru

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Also Read

Statsguru: Six charts explain India's global economic growth standing

Statsguru: Six charts explain rough ride in the financial markets

Statsguru: Six charts show India's declining foreign exchange reserves

Statsguru: Six charts explain IMF's warning on the global economy

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Costly summer for power distribution companies with demand surge, coal woes

Centre notifies revised MGNREGA FY24 wage rates; highest for Haryana

Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

Govt hikes duty on X-ray machine imports from 10% to 15% starting April 1

Govt caps maximum GST cess rate on pan masala; links rate to sale price

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story