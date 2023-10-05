Home / Economy / News / Strengthening ties: British companies in India register strong growth

Strengthening ties: British companies in India register strong growth

As many as 147 companies have met the qualifying criteria and have been featured in the BMI Growth Tracker

Shreya Nandi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

There are more than 635 British companies in India, with a combined turnover of approximately Rs 4.88 trillion, employing over 600,000 people, according to the Britain Meets India (BMI) 2023 report that mapped the latest trends in UK investment in India. As many as 147 companies have met the qualifying criteria and have been featured in the BMI Growth Tracker. They achieved an average growth rate of 46 per cent. The largest UK company in India — by revenue — is Vedanta, with a turnover of more than Rs 1.353 trillion. The top UK employer is G4S with around 135,000 employees. The report has been developed by Grant Thornton Bharat, Confederation of Indian Industry and supported by the UK government’s Department for Business and Trade.


Also Read

Opium, history and economics

True account: Why Indian companies don't sweat over high audit fees

Realty, auto firms expect demand to remain intact after RBI holds rate

India firms' deleveraging to slow down; little room for rating upgrade: S&P

Erring firms convicted, but it's not mission accomplished for regulators

India is rapidly resolving trade disputes: What does that mean for the WTO?

In trials, genetically modified mustard's yield against peers under scanner

GST Council meet on Oct 7, may review progress in anti-profiteering cases

WTO halves 2023 global merchandise trade growth forecast to 0.8%

Falling tomato prices bring down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Topics :Britainbusiness growth analyticsUK firmsUK-India

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story