Switch Mobility completes India's largest electric bus export to Mauritius

Switch Mobility, a global manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles and part of the Hinduja Group, has completed the delivery of 100 electric buses to the government of Mauritius, the largest such deal from India. This marks a major step in advancing ongoing efforts between India and Mauritius to develop sustainable public transportation.

The delivery was a government-to-government arrangement, under which 100 electric buses were donated by the Government of India to Mauritius to promote clean mobility in the country.

The final lot of 90 buses was handed over by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam as part of a broader government-led engagement involving senior dignitaries from both nations. The buses were delivered through an open tender conducted by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) in India and are operated by the National Transport Corporation (NTC), Mauritius' state-owned public transport operator.