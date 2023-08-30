Home / Economy / News / T-bills yield fall on liquidity rise, banks park over Rs 40k cr with RBI

T-bills yield fall on liquidity rise, banks park over Rs 40k cr with RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set the cut-off yield on the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day Treasury bills at 6.82 per cent, 7.02 per cent, and 7.03 per cent, respectively

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The cut-off yields on the Treasury bills at auction on Wednesday were set lower than the previous week due to a rise in the overall liquidity of the system, dealers said. Banks parked Rs 41,283 crore with the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday as compared to Rs 26,016 crore on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set the cut-off yield on the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day Treasury bills at 6.82 per cent, 7.02 per cent, and 7.03 per cent, respectively. The cut-off yield on the 91-day and 364-day Treasury bills was set 4 basis points lower, whereas the 182-day cut-off yield was set 2 basis points lower than the last week.

The yields had surged last week as banking liquidity had slipped into deficit mode on the back of Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments.

According to RBI data, the central bank had injected Rs 23,111 crore on 23 August, followed by Rs 23,644 crore and Rs 15,552 crore on 22 August and 21 August, respectively.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Liquidity continues to be in deficit, banks expect RBI repo auction

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Rs 200 LPG price cut on oil companies, Centre unlikely to give subsidy

LPG price cut may bring down September inflation by upto 30 bps: Analysts

Rice exporters who paid duties before ban notif can ship consignments

Govt likely to focus on motor fuel prices ahead of 2024 polls: Citigroup

India will buy oil from anyone who offers lowest prices: Hardeep Singh Puri

Topics :Treasury BillsRBI

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story