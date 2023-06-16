Tamil Nadu eyes $6 bn investment in EVs, 150,000 jobs in five years

While several new-age EV firms such as Ather, Ola Electric, Ampere and Simple Energy have invested in the state, traditional global automotive giants such as Hyundai, Nissan, TVS Motors, Mahindra, and Daimler have lined up their EV plans in Tamil Nadu.

The government of Tamil Nadu said on Friday that it is targeting an investment of about $6 billion and creating 150,000 new employment opportunities in the electric vehicle sector over the next five years. This comes after the state attracted nearly Rs 24,000 crore in EV investments, leading to almost 48,000 jobs, during the pandemic period.