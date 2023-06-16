Home / Economy / News / Tamil Nadu eyes $6 bn investment in EVs, 150,000 jobs in five years

Tamil Nadu eyes $6 bn investment in EVs, 150,000 jobs in five years

This comes after the state attracted nearly Rs 24,000 crore in investments in this space, creating almost 48,000 jobs during the pandemic period

Shine Jacob Chennai
Premium
Tamil Nadu eyes $6 bn investment in EVs, 150,000 jobs in five years

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government of Tamil Nadu said on Friday that it is targeting an investment of about $6 billion and creating 150,000 new employment opportunities in the electric vehicle sector over the next five years. This comes after the state attracted nearly Rs 24,000 crore in EV investments, leading to almost 48,000 jobs, during the pandemic period.
While several new-age EV firms such as Ather, Ola Electric, Ampere and Simple Energy have invested in the state, traditional global automotive giants such as Hyundai, Nissan, TVS Motors, Mahindra, and Daimler have lined up their EV plans in Tamil Nadu.

In May, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) had announced plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in the state over the next 10 years, starting from 2023, to expand its presence in EVs. SoftBank-backed Ola Electric Mobility had lined up expansion plans at Pochampalli unit in Krishnagiri district with an investment of around Rs 7,614 crore for a four-wheeler EV manufacturing plant and a 20 giga watt battery unit.
“Tamil Nadu is committed to securing $6 billion in investments and creating 150,000 new employment opportunities within the EV sector over the next five years,” said state industries minister T R B Rajaa. He was addressing a closed round table, including senior leaders from over 20 major global EV firms and component makers, hosted by Guidance Tamil Nadu and the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Friday.  
As part of this commitment, he mentioned that the Government had launched the revised "Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy 2023", which incentivizes and attracts investors to strengthen the State's flourishing EV ecosystem. Six cities -- including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Salem, and Tirunelveli -- have been earmarked for development as EV hubs to hasten Tamil Nadu's rise as a global EV manufacturing hub.
"With a focus on developing the EV ecosystem in the State, the Government of Tamil Nadu has already unveiled a new Electric Vehicles Policy 2023 with various incentives and offers. Hyundai is one of the largest manufacturers and will be a committed partner to realize Tamil Nadu's vision to become a preferred EV hub in the country. We believe that the upcoming action plans will drive quicker adoption of EVs while balancing measures on the supply and demand sides and charging infrastructure in the State,” said Gopalakrishnan CS, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Hyundai Motor India.

The sops under the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy 2023 for manufacturers include 100 per cent reimbursement of state goods and services tax (SGST), investment or turnover based subsidy and advanced chemistry cell subsidy. 

The state will provide a 100 per cent exemption on electricity tax for five years on power purchased from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, exemption on stamp duty and also subsidy on cost of land among others.  

Also Read

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Tamil Nadu revenue deficit down 52%, says budget hailing welfare measures

Govt catching up, plans to develop infra to assess new-tech vehicles

Crude oil slumps on demand concerns amid rising rates offset supply cuts

Significant rise in demand for all categories of tea in Sale 24

GST council may mull steps to prevent fake generation of ITC: Official

India pitches for a rating upgrade with Moody's, questions methodology

Merchandise import jump in May signals stable local economy: Economists

Topics :Electric VehicleElectric VehiclesTamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story