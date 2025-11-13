Home / Economy / News / DPIIT gets 13 PLI applications for white goods with ₹1,914 cr commitment

DPIIT gets 13 PLI applications for white goods with ₹1,914 cr commitment

These investments focus on producing copper tubes, aluminium stock, compressors, motors, heat exchangers, control assemblies, and other high-value components

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin
Representative Picture: The application window for this round was open from 15th September 2025, till 10th November 2025.
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday said it has received another 13 applications with an investment commitment of Rs 1,914 crore in the fourth round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods.

The application window for this round was open from 15th September 2025, till 10th November 2025.

White goods are ACs and LED Lights.

Among the 13 applicants, one is an existing PLI beneficiary committing an additional investment of Rs15 crore, while nine applicants have applied for manufacturing air conditioner components with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,816 crore, it said.

These investments focus on producing copper tubes, aluminium stock, compressors, motors, heat exchangers, control assemblies, and other high-value components.

The remaining four applicants have proposed Rs 98 crore investment for LED component manufacturing, including LED chips, drivers, and heat sinks.

Proposed investments span 6 states, covering 13 districts and 23 locations.

So far, the PLI Scheme for White Goods has drawn Rs.10,335 crore of committed investment from 80 approved beneficiaries, expected production worth Rs.1.72 lakh crore, and potential to generate around 60,000 direct jobs, the department said.

Approved by the government on 7th April 2021, the PLI Scheme for White Goods with an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, aims to establish a complete component ecosystem for air conditioners and LED Lights in India.

The scheme is projected to increase domestic value addition from the current 15-20 per cent to 75-80 percent, making India a key global manufacturing hub, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India tradeGST on white goodsDPIIT

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

