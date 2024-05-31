Home / Economy / News / This is just a trailer of things to come, says PM Modi on GDP figures

This is just a trailer of things to come, says PM Modi on GDP figures

India's economy clicked growth of 7.8 per cent in the January-March quarter, pushing the annual growth rate for FY24 to 8.2 per cent, mainly on account of good showing by manufacturing

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi said, "The Q4 GDP growth data for 2023-24 shows robust momentum in our economy which is poised to further accelerate.'' (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
Lauding the high GDP growth in 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it underlines robust momentum in the economy which is poised to accelerate further.

"As I've said, this is just a trailer of things to come," he said on X.
 

India's economy clicked growth of 7.8 per cent in the January-March quarter, pushing the annual growth rate for FY24 to 8.2 per cent, mainly on account of good showing by manufacturing, official data showed on Friday.

Modi said, "The Q4 GDP growth data for 2023-24 shows robust momentum in our economy which is poised to further accelerate. Thanks to the hardworking people of our country, 8.2% growth for the year 2023-24 exemplifies that India continues to be the fastest growing major economy globally.
 

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

