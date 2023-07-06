RBI panel charts path to internationalise rupee, reduce dollar dependency

India’s 5G rollout has been dominated by Reliance Jio, with the company accounting for as much as 79 per cent (over 2 lakh ) of the 2.52 lakh 5G- powered base transceiver stations (BTS) in the country till June 19. Sources aware of the development say that Reliance Jio has hit over 55-60 million 5G customers and extended the network to more than 6000 cities, towns and talukas across the country.