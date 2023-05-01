Russia accounted for 42 per cent of India’s overall crude imports, followed by Iraq at 18 per cent and Saudi Arabia at 15 per cent, according to calculations based on Kpler’s ship-tracking data. Since February, Russian supplies have exceeded the combined sum of Saudi and Iraqi shipments.

India imported about 59 million barrels of crude oil from Russia in April this year, against 58 million barrels in March and 12 million barrels a year ago, according to the data from commodity market intelligence firm Kpler. Purchases averaged around 2 million barrels a day, predominantly of Russian Urals — a medium, sour grade similar to Gulf crude.