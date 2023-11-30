Home / Economy / News / Trade unions witnessing decline across the world, says senior economist

Trade unions witnessing decline across the world, says senior economist

Speaking on the problems faced by trade unions, Bardhan said that an increase in the informal labour force is leading to a higher degree of labour fragmentation

Sanket Koul New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Senior economist Pranab K Bardhan, on Thursday, said that persistent, well-funded campaigns by business interests have led to a systematic decline in trade unions and labour organisations across the world.

Addressing a lecture organised by Ideas for India, Bardhan said that governments and businesses have started to see trade unions as threats to stop innovation. “Business people seem to think of labour as a disposable cost, which has low bargaining power and can be squeezed for maximum profits,” he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Speaking on the problems faced by trade unions, Bardhan said that an increase in the informal labour force is leading to a higher degree of labour fragmentation. “The appropriate step to stop fragmentation of workers is introducing universal basic income,” he added.

“Redirecting subsidies and tax exemptions from better-off people and introducing new slabs of taxation can help the government collect around 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). Even if one-fourth of this amount is allocated to providing universal basic income, it will help in bridging the gap between formal and informal labour,” Bardhan said.

Another problem being faced by trade unions is the rise in the concentration of capital in the hands of a few corporations, causing a situation where the market is dominated by only one player, he said. “This has led to a situation where there’s only one significant corporation hiring workers, and exploiting them in the absence of any trade unions,” he added.

Bardhan also pressed for the need for universal access to vocational training and active labour market policies for workers, to overcome labour fragmentation on the basis of formality and informality.

Explaining its importance, he said that there is already a big gulf between white-collar and blue-collar workers. These activities will make the demands of one section of workers resonate with other sectors.

Highlighting the cultural role of trade unions, Bardhan said that these are not just institutions of trade bargaining but also cultural anchors of shared identity, solidarity, and pride in work.

Also Read

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

Rupee settles at fresh closing low of 83.39/$ as dollar index rises

Open market operation discussions die down due to tight liquidity

India's oil imports from Russia rebound in November on Diwali demand

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Trade unionslabour unionsBusinessesGDP

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story