Union Budget expectations 2024 LIVE: Real estate sector seeks tax relief

Like the previous three full Union Budgets and one Interim, the full Union Budget 2024-25 will also be delivered in paperless form.

All the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access to Budget. Business Standard had earlier reported that Union Budget for railways for 2024-25 could see an enhanced focus on increasing passenger capacity and safety on the railway network. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that the national transporter will manufacture 10,000 non-air-conditioned coaches over the next two financial years.