Union Budget expectations 2024 LIVE: Real estate sector seeks tax relief

Like the previous three full Union Budgets and one Interim, the full Union Budget 2024-25 will also be delivered in paperless form.

All the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access to Budget. Business Standard had earlier reported that Union Budget for railways for 2024-25 could see an enhanced focus on increasing passenger capacity and safety on the railway network. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that the national transporter will manufacture 10,000 non-air-conditioned coaches over the next two financial years.

After the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came back to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23. This will be Sitharaman's seventh consecutive budget. Sitharaman on Tuesday participated in a traditional 'halwa' ceremony, marking the final stage for preparation of Union Budget 2024-25 to be unveiled on July 23 in Lok Sabha. The ceremony is a ritual in which traditional dessert 'halwa' is prepared and served to officials and staff members of the finance ministry who are involved in the preparation of the budget.