Union Budget 2024-25: Here are the key challenges in retail sector

Key challenges



Only 10% of households with formally employed chief wage earners

Muted consumer demand

Rising food, fuel, and fertiliser prices have depleted rural purchasing power

Weak inter-state migration of labour

Digital transformation needs to have zero tolerance on consumer data breaches





Industry ask

Increase direct benefit transfer to generate rural demand

Faster disbursement of PLI to increase job formalisation

Easy access of credit for MSMEs to build robust supply chains

Create an inter–state migration council to ensure free movement across states