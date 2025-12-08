US, India to hold bilateral trade talks on December 10-11 in Delhi

A delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer will meet his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agarwal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement here this week, official sources said.

The USA's chief negotiator for the pact, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, will hold discussions with India's chief negotiator and Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Darpan Jain.

"A delegation from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, will be visiting India from December 9-11, 2025. Talks on 10th and 11th will happen on all trade-related issues," they said.

The visit is crucial as India and the US are working to finalise the first tranche of the pact. This visit of the US officials marks their second trip since the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market due to the purchase of Russian crude oil. The US officials last visited India on September 16. On September 22, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also led an official delegation to the US for trade talks. Goyal had also visited Washington in May. The talks are also important as Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has recently stated that India is hopeful of reaching a framework trade deal with the US this year itself, which should address the tariff issue to the benefit of Indian exporters.

While noting that the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) will take time, Agrawal has added that India is engaged in protracted negotiations with the US on a framework trade deal that will address the reciprocal tariff challenge faced by Indian exporters. India and the US are having two parallel negotiations -- one on a framework trade deal to address tariffs and another on a comprehensive trade deal. In February, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate an agreement. It was planned to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall of 2025. So far, six rounds of negotiations have been held. The agreement aims to more than double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, from the current USD 191 billion.