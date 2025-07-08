US close to deal with India, says Trump as he announces new tariff rates

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (IST) said that Washington is close to finalising a deal with India as he announced new tariff rates on 14 nations, news agency Reuters reported.

During a press interaction at the White House, Trump was asked about the reciprocal tariffs. "We've spoken to everybody. ...it's all done. I told you we'll make some deals, but for the most part, we're going to send a letter. We're going to say, welcome to the United States, if you'd like to participate in the greatest, most successful country ever," Trump replied.

"Now we've made a deal with the United Kingdom. We've made a deal with China. We're close to making a deal with India. Others we met with, and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal. So we just send them a letter," he added.

Trump administration sends out letters to Japan, South Korea The letters sent out by the Trump administration to Japan and South Korea were posted by Trump on his social media platform Truth Social. The letters stressed Trump's commitment to the trading relationship, however, adding the need for more balanced terms. In the letters, Trump warned the countries not to retaliate by increasing their import taxes, or else the Trump administration would further increase tariffs. However, he also indicated his willingness to bring down the tariff rates if these countries decide to revise their trade policies. White House's remark on new Trump tariff rates White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently said that Trump is setting the rates himself, creating tailor-made plans for every country on this planet, and that's what this administration continues to be focused on, the Associated Press reported.

August 1 deadline extension When asked whether the US administration is firm on the August 1 deadline, Trump said, "I would say firm but not a 100 per cent firm. If they call up and say we would like to do something in a different way, we will be open to that." Trump tariffs On April 2, Trump announced 'Liberation Day ' tariffs on more than 100 countries and imposed discounted, reciprocal tariffs, including India, China, and Japan. Along with the reciprocal tariffs, he also announced a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports. While China was charged with a 34 per cent tariff, India's reciprocal tariff stood at 26 per cent, as compared to the 52 per cent that India charges the US.