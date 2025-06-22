Threat of supply disruptions rising but India has enough stock: Officials

The United States’ direct participation in Israel’s ongoing war with Iran on Sunday has raised the spectre of supply disruptions from the Persian Gulf, officials said. However, India currently has adequate supplies of crude oil, and purchases from other sources are expected to rise, they added.

“The situation is highly fluid. The impact of war on energy infrastructure and logistics is not immediately clear. But while crude flows may continue through the Strait for now, oil prices are now realistically expected to stay elevated for a much longer period. We are monitoring the situation,” a Petroleum Ministry official said.

ALSO READ: West Asia conflict: Exporters in dire straits as Hormuz trade route erupts Pointing out that global oil supplies exceed demand, another official said Indian importers and refiners have enough crude in stock. “The Minister has been taking daily meetings on the subject. Our importers will soon be ramping up inbound volumes from other sources,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday. “We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” the Prime Minister said in a post on social media website X. Iran has continued to stress that it does not seek to escalate the war, but will respond to aggression by Israel and the United States.

The crisis does not threaten India’s imports directly as it does not import crude oil from Iran, given difficulties in payments to the heavily sanctioned Islamic regime in Tehran. But the threat of Iran attempting to block the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than half of all crude oil and at least 80 per cent of natural gas bought by India passes, remains real, officials said. The entire flow of crude oil from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—cumulatively the largest sources of imported oil for India—may be at risk if Iran attempts to block the Strait, senior officials of state-run oil marketing companies said.

However, major powers such as the US are expected to step into action if the Strait is threatened, since it handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil supply, or roughly 21 million barrels daily, industry watchers said on Sunday. It is also not in Iran’s interest to close the Gulf at a time when the country has been racing to get its oil out. Bloomberg reported last week that Iran has exported an average of 2.33 million barrels per day (b/d) since June 13, fearing strikes on key oil infrastructure. Large amounts of crude have been brought to Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export terminal in the northern Persian Gulf.

ALSO READ: Markets may dip as US strikes on Iran stoke oil fears, global volatility With the Iranian regime being heavily sanctioned by the United States, most nations do not officially deal in Iranian crude. But China remains the largest buyer, purchasing 80–90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports, which averaged 1.38–1.7 million b/d in 2024 and early 2025. In March 2025, imports reportedly surged to a record 1.71–1.8 million b/d due to fears of tighter US sanctions, global news outlets tracking energy flows have reported. Difficulties in navigation Tankers continued to move through the region throughout Sunday, the maritime tracking system Automatic Identification System (AIS) showed. While the continuity of flow is reassuring, markets still price risk, not just reality, global oil trading platform Alpe said in a statement. “Even uninterrupted transit in Hormuz may carry elevated insurance premiums and hedging activity purely based on headline velocity,” it pointed out.

On the other hand, nearly 1,000 ships have experienced “persistent and sometimes severe” GPS signal jamming every day over the past week in the Gulf as military incidents rose, a French naval monitoring firm has warned. The Maritime Information, Cooperation and Awareness (MICA) Centre said on X this “makes it harder to navigate safely at night, in poor visibility and/or when traffic density is heavy”. Oil tanker Front Eagle, owned by one of the largest publicly listed oil tanker companies, Frontline, collided with another tanker called Adalynn off the United Arab Emirates coast last week. Iran was the third-largest source of crude oil for India till 2018–19, when imports had peaked at $12.1 billion. In June 2019, the US Presidential administration under Donald Trump placed fresh sanctions on the country due to its nuclear programme. With Washington DC removing an exception for countries such as India to source oil from Iran, the trade was cut off from accessing US dollars. As a result, Iran went from being the ninth-largest crude oil exporter in 2018 to the 71st as of 2021, OPEC figures show.