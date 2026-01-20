US senator pushes for pulses exports, calls for faster India-US trade deal

United States (US) Senator Steve Daines, during his visit to New Delhi, called for “acceleration” in the ongoing trade talks between India and the US, while pushing for favourable market access for American pulses, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Representing Montana, America’s top pulse-producing state, Daines’ statement is emblematic of renewed pressure from US farm states for greater market access in agricultural products—a sensitive area for India.

“Daines pursued interests of the Trump administration as well as the people of Montana, including urging favourable pulse crop provisions in any future trade agreements between the United States and India. Montana is the top producer of pulse crops in the United States, and India is the top consumer in the world. Sen. Daines sought acceleration of the active and ongoing talks towards concluding a fair and reciprocal bilateral trade deal,” according to the statement released by the US Embassy.

Daines was in India during January 17–19, which included meetings in New Delhi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal , members of Parliament, and US and Indian business leaders. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present during the meetings. “I came to India to reaffirm our two countries’ shared values and strategic partnership and to advocate on behalf of Montana’s pulse crop farmers. I appreciated Minister Goyal for listening to our farmers’ concerns and will continue to work with President Trump to press this important priority,” the statement quoted Daines as saying.