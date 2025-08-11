New Covid variant on the rise in US: What you need to know about XFG

The United States is witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases driven by the XFG variant, now its third-most common summer strain.
Also known as 'Stratus', XFG is a genetic blend of two earlier Omicron variants—LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. It was first detected in Southeast Asia in January 2025 and belongs to the Omicron group of variants.
The World Health Organization (WHO) lists XFG as a variant under monitoring (VUM), meaning it is not currently considered a major public health threat but is being closely tracked due to its rapid spread.
How widespread is XFG?
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), XFG accounted for 0 per cent of cases in March, rising to 2 per cent in April, 6 per cent in May, and 14 per cent by late June - making it the third-most common variant in the country. It has also spread across multiple European nations.
Globally, WHO data shows XFG’s share climbed from around 7 per cent in early May to 22.7 per cent by the end of June, across at least 38 countries.
In India, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) has reported 163 cases of XFG till June.
What are the symptoms?
Like other Omicron variants, XFG appears to cause no different or more severe symptoms. Variants such as XFG can emerge when a person is infected with two versions of the virus at once, enabling them to swap genetic material.
Common symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- New loss of taste or smell
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
The CDC advises urgent medical attention for chest pain, confusion, difficulty staying awake, or pale/blue lips, skin, or nail beds.
Is XFG more severe or resistant?
Dr Subhash Verma, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Nevada, Reno, told USA Today: “There is currently no clear evidence that XFG causes more severe disease or significantly different symptoms than earlier Omicron variants. Importantly, there are no immediate public health concerns associated with this variant.”
Current WHO and expert assessments indicate:
- Public health risk remains low
- No evidence of increased severity
- Current vaccines continue to protect against symptomatic and severe illness
What precautions people can take
- Test if symptoms appear
- Stay home when unwell
- Maintain good hygiene
- Keep vaccinations and boosters up to date
