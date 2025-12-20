US trade chief criticises India, EU as negotiations drag on into 2026

By Eric Martin, Lisa Abramowicz and Dani Burger

President Donald Trump’s top trade negotiator critiqued the practices of two key US partners, the European Union and India, signalling that contentious talks are set to spill into the new year.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he discussed EU regulation of American tech companies on Thursday with the bloc’s trade commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, and reinforced “strong concerns” that the measures are discriminatory against US companies.

He also said negotiations with India that began earlier this year still haven’t resulted in an agreement — noting that the US had concluded deals with a slew of other partners, from Malaysia to Switzerland, in the interim.

Greer’s office, in a social media post this week, threatened retaliation against the EU in response to efforts to tax American tech companies, singling out prominent firms, including Accenture Plc, Siemens AG and Spotify Technology SA, as possible targets for new restrictions or fees. At issue are EU policies governing digital commerce, as the bloc moves to regulate US tech giants, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Critics of European digital regulation say they slow technological innovation and unfairly seek to raise funds. “I have not been surprised at where it’s been more challenging,” Greer said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. In the case of the EU, he highlighted non-tariff barriers that exclude American agriculture and regulations that limit industrial exports.