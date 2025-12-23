USISPF welcomes SHANTI Act as overhaul of India's civil nuclear framework

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has welcomed the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act saying that it marks a historic turning point in India’s energy landscape.

What did USISPF say about the Act’s passage and scope?

"Having received presidential assent after its passage in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Act reflects the most comprehensive overhaul of India’s civil nuclear framework since independence," the non-profit organisation said in a statement.

What changes does the SHANTI Act make to existing nuclear laws?

The SHANTI Act effectively repeals and replaces the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010.