Weekend Bites Special Edition: G20, Modi, Biden, Xi, India, and Bharat

in New Delhi to further economic and people-to-people bilateral linkages, asserting that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.The two leaders expressed the confidence that the G20 Leaders’ Summit — the two-day affair starts today — will advance the shared goals of building global consensus around fundamentally reshaping and scaling up multilateral development banks. A joint statement late on Friday said the G20 summit would help accelerate sustainable development and bolster multilateral cooperation.The statement further said PM Modi looked forward to welcoming President Biden at the next Quad leaders' summit, to be hosted by India in 2024.India's G20 presidency is a testament to its commitment to fostering unity, bridging divides and making the global table larger to ensure every voice is heard, Prime Minister Modi said in an article in Business Standard, titled,Several world leaders are in New Delhi, and the city has got a fair bit ofto present its best face to them.The ones to miss out are Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President, and Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart. An opinion piece says the Chinese President's decision to skip the G20 summit reflects his. Another says it underlines hisRegardless,Here is a quick look at the significant leaders attending the G20 summit in New Delhi andPrime Minister Modi will hold more thanbetween September 8 and 10.to connect Gulf and Arab countries through a network of railways, US-based news website Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources. The deal will also connect the rail network to India through shipping lanes from ports in the Gulf region.Invites for Saturday’s official G20 dinner at Bharat Mandapam from President Droupadi Murmu, which described her as, instead of the customary “President of India”, triggered speculation about the government’s intent behind the move.The use of “Bharat” in an English-language invitation for an official banquet ahead of the G20 summit sparkedWith changes to Delhi's architectural map, a re-naming rash, and more Hindu symbolism in secular spaces, the govt is making it clear it wants a, writes T N Ninan.Meanwhile, a United Nations top official said the world body consideredas and when they were received.This is Suveen signing off. Please send tips, comments, news, or views about anything from G20 to G20 to suveen.sinha@bsmail.in (Suveen Sinha is Chief Content Editor at Business Standard)