Prez's G20 invite triggers 'India' vs 'Bharat' debate on country's name

As an explanation for the invite, officials pointed out that a booklet for G20 delegates, titled Bharat, The Mother of Democracy, states

president of bharat

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Invites for Saturday’s official G20 dinner at Bharat Mandapam from President Droupadi Murmu, which described her as “President of Bharat” instead of the customary “President of India”, have triggered speculation about the government’s intent behind the move.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Murmu for discarding a name that symbolised “colonial mindset”. Some in the Opposition said the move betrayed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s nervousness about their new 26-party bloc, which is acronymed as “INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance”. Others saw in it an attempt to distract from burning issues, such as inflation, even as a Congress leader feared that the government was planning to amend Article 1 (1) of the Constitution. Article 1 states: “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States”, which the Constituent Assembly adopted on September 18, 1949. Incidentally, the five-day special session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on September 18. However, there is no clarity on the agenda of the session.

As an explanation for the invite, officials pointed out that a booklet for G20 delegates, titled Bharat, The Mother of Democracy, states: “Bharat is the official name of the country. It is mentioned in the constitution as also in the discussions of 1946-48.”

Cricketer Virender Sehwag demanded that Team India jerseys for the upcoming cricket World Cup should have Bharat, and not India, emblazoned on them, and actor Amitabh Bachchan posted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” on X. The development comes three weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three Bills in the Lok Sabha, including Bharat Nyaya Sanhita, which seeks to amend the Indian Penal Code. Last week, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called for discarding the name India in favour of Bharat.

Topics : President of India Bharat 22 G20 meets

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

