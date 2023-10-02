West Bengal-Centre spar over unpaid MGNREGS and housing scheme funds

The imbroglio over pending MGNREGS and other dues to West Bengal flared up again today with the delegation of TMC MPs, MLAs, and ministers staging a protest at Rajghat, alleging that the Centre has deliberately stopped the release of funds. Meanwhile, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh countered, saying that West Bengal has issued 2.5 million fake MGNREGA job cards due to which crores of government money was siphoned off.

He said that the Government of India was continuously exposing the rigging in MGNREGA and the Rural Housing Scheme going on in West Bengal, but the state government failed to take appropriate action on it.

Singh was addressing a press conference on the same in Bihar.

The issue echoed in the West Bengal Assembly as well, with the opposition BJP legislative party staging a protest on the staircase of the legislative assembly to counter the ruling TMC's protest programmes in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, as per a detailed reply made in Parliament a few months back, funds under MGNREGS to West Bengal have been stopped since 9 March 2022 as per provisions under section 27 of the MGNREG Act, 2005 due to non-compliance with directives of the Central Government.

The section was first invoked in December 2021, alleging large-scale corruption and violation of guidelines.

Till 1 August 2023, a total unpaid due of around Rs 5583 crore has been pending towards the state under MGNREGS, of which Rs 2770 crore was on account of pending wages, while the rest was for pending material payment.

Giriraj Singh also said that the Centre had a monitoring team in West Bengal, but no timely action was taken on their report by the state government.

He said that the state was asked by the Ministry on several occasions to submit a comprehensive action taken report, but no action was taken by the state government.

Finally, the state was informed that non-submission of ATR in time could also lead to the withholding of funds under MGNREGA 2005.

After this, an ATR report, protecting the culprits, was presented by the state government.

When questions were asked, the state government was also unable to answer the issues of corruption.

“West Bengal Government is not at all cooperating with the Central Government in the investigation of corruption,” Singh said.

On the commitment of the Centre towards rural development of West Bengal, Singh said that West Bengal got only Rs 58,000 crore during the UPA government, while the same in the nine years of Narendra Modi government has risen to more than Rs 200,000 crore.

He said before the stopping, more than Rs 54,000 crore were given to West Bengal in the last nine years, whereas during the time of UPA this figure was only Rs 14,900 crore.

Giriraj Singh said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), while only Rs 5400 crore was spent during the UPA government, more than double Rs 11,000 crore has been spent in the Modi government.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, only Rs 4400 crore was spent during the UPA government, whereas the Modi government gave Rs 30,000 crore to Bengal.

The Union Minister said that today, under NRLM, the bank linkage of Didis of West Bengal is worth about Rs 74,000 crores, whereas during the time of UPA it was only Rs 600 crores.

He added that while 111 crore man-days of work were created under MGNREGA between 2006-2014; 240 crore man-days were created after 2014.

While only 1.5 million houses were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during the UPA, the Modi government gave houses to about 4.5 million poor people in West Bengal.

Biswajit Dev, a spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress and member of the party's state committee accused the Centre of destroying the rural employment scheme MGNREGA and said it's an insult to Mahatma Gandhi, after whom the scheme has been named.

“Is this democracy? The Centre is using schemes for political benefits," he alleged.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of civil society activists sent to West Bengal a few months back had found that the stoppage of funds was having a profound impact on the livelihoods of the poor.

The fact-finding report said that a majority of the workers we met complained that despite their willingness to work, no work has been provided in FY 2022-23 under MGNREGA. Even those who received work have gotten only 6-12 days of work.

It said many MGNREGS workers, especially single women, reported that non-payment of wages has impacted food security. They often have to skip meals due to lack of resources.

“This autocratic decision amounts to the criminalisation and punishment of the entire 1.5 crore MGNREGS workers in the state for no fault of theirs. Practically no new work has been done in 2022-23, forcing workers to migrate and to cut down on essential expenses like food, medical expenses and education. The same fate awaits them in FY 2023-24,” the report said.