What shifts beyond the base under India's new GDP series overhaul

For multi-activity private corporations, the new series uses the MGT-7 and MGT-7A forms mandated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to look at detailed activity-wise value added estimates of the business. Till now, the total value added of such enterprises was linked to the major activity based on their corporate identification number (CIN) classification. While the new series would still use WPI deflators with a 2011-12 base year, the usage has changed as both WPI and CPI deflators will be used at a more granular level. Separate item-level WPI for output and intermediate consumption are used in the manufacturing sector. There are plans to incorporate the Producer Price Index (PPI) in the near future. Other tweaks include the adoption of Supply and Use Tables (SUT) to minimise discrepancies between GDP from production and expenditure approaches, enhancing internal consistency. SUT shows what industries produce and how products are used by industries or final consumers.