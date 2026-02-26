What shifts beyond the base under India's new GDP series overhaul

A key pillar of the new series is the improved measurement of the household and informal sectors that account for a significant share of output and employment. Instead of proxy indicators or inter-survey growth, the new series adopts annual, survey-based level estimates, using data from the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). “GST data will also be used to cross-check the estimates obtained from other data sources,” the statistics ministry said. The other additions include e-Vahan for transport consumption, Public Finance Management System for government spends, and specialised studies on fodder, fisheries, dairy, and transport.