Who is Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, the newly appointed president of GSTAT?

The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, as the President of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) for a four-year term, reported the Hindu Businessline.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, based on the recommendation of the SCSC [Search-cum-Selection Committee], has approved the appointment of Justice [Retd.] Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Former Chief Justice, High Court of Jharkhand, to the post of President in Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal, in the salary of Rs 2.50 lakh per month for a period of 4 years," an order from Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

This decision comes following the recommendations put forth by a Search-Cum-Selection Committee, aiming to expedite the operationalisation of the GSTAT.

Officials have previously hinted at the Centre's intentions to kickstart the tribunal's operations from July 1.

GSTAT is slated to comprise a Principal Bench situated in Delhi, along with 31 State benches spread across various locations nationwide.

Earlier in February this year, the Department of Revenue had issued a call for applications to fill 63 positions for judicial members and 32 positions for technical members (Centre) at the Principal Bench of GSTAT.

The eligibility criteria included being a High Court judge, a retired District Judge or Additional District Judge with a decade of cumulative experience, or a Lawyer with a decade of practice, particularly in litigation pertaining to indirect taxes.

Who is Sanjaya Kumar Mishra?

Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, 62, formerly served as a judge at the Uttarakhand High Court and hails from Odisha. Following his completion of LL.B from the Law Faculty of Delhi University in 1987, he commenced his legal practice at the Bolangir district courts.

His journey in the judiciary began with his achievement of the top position in the Recruitment Examination for District Judges from the Bar. Subsequently, on February 16, 2022, he assumed the role of Additional District & Sessions Judge in Jeypore.

Throughout his career, Mishra has held various esteemed positions, including District & Sessions Judge in Sundergarh and Dhenkanal, as well as Special Judge (CBI) in Bhubaneswar. He later served as the Registrar General of the Orissa High Court.

Recognised for his expertise and commitment, he was elevated to the position of Judge of the Orissa High Court on October 7, 2009. His service extended to the High Court of Uttarakhand, where he undertook the role of Judge and was appointed Acting Chief Justice on December 24, 2021. He fulfilled this responsibility till June 28, 2022. And in February 2023, Mishra assumed office as the 14th Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.