Akasa Air to boost domestic, international flights; Delhi becomes 3rd base

Akasa Air to boost domestic, international flights; Delhi becomes 3rd base

Delhi will be the airline's third operational base after Bengaluru and Chennai, and the airline will operate over 165 weekly departures from the national capital

Akasa Air

With a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes, Akasa Air currently connects 24 domestic and 6 international cities. It operates over 1,000 flights per week. | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST



Three-year-old airline Akasa Air on Friday said it will be increasing services on domestic and international routes, including the introduction of non-stop services to Abu Dhabi from Cochin and Chennai.

Delhi will be the airline's third operational base after Bengaluru and Chennai, and the airline will operate over 165 weekly departures from the national capital.

Besides Delhi, the carrier will be enhancing services from Kolkata.

"The airline will further expand its footprint across the Middle East with a 14 per cent increase in departures from Abu Dhabi, introducing non-stop flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Cochin and Chennai...and strengthening its codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways.

 

"Departures from Jeddah will increase to 26 weekly flights, an around 270 per cent increase from Winter 2024, while frequency to Riyadh will be ramped up to 5x weekly," it said in a release.

With a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes, Akasa Air currently connects 24 domestic and 6 international cities. It operates over 1,000 flights per week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Akasa Air Company News flights Delhi

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

