WPI inflation rise in December to 2.37%; food prices see decline

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation stood at 0.86 per cent in December last year

Food inflation continues to play spoilsport for FMCG sector: Kantar report
The prices of vegetables (28.65 per cent), potatoes (93.2 per cent), fruits (11.16 per cent), milk (2.26 per cent) and meat (5.43 per cent) accelerated during December. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
India's wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rose to 2.37 per cent in December from 1.89 per cent in November due to the rise in prices of manufactured items and a low base effect, according to the government data released on Tuesday.
 
The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation stood at 0.86 per cent in December last year.
 
Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, however, showed that inflation in food items declined slightly to 8.47 per cent in December from 8.63 per cent in November. This was led by deceleration in the prices of cereals (6.82 per cent), paddy (6.93 per cent), wheat (7.63 per cent) and pulses (5.02 per cent).
 
Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables (28.65 per cent), potatoes (93.2 per cent), fruits (11.16 per cent), milk (2.26 per cent) and meat (5.43 per cent) accelerated during December. 
 
The fuel and power category continued to witness deflation (-3.79 per cent) in December.
 
In the manufactured products category which has a weightage of 64.2 per cent in the index, inflation increased to 2.14 per cent in December from 2 per cent in November. 

Earlier on Monday, India’s retail inflation rate, based on the consumer price index (CPI), fell slightly to a four-month low of 5.22 per cent in December from 5.48 per cent in November, driven by easing food inflation. Overall, with retail inflation remaining above 5 per cent, the hopes of a much-anticipated policy rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the February review have receded.
 
Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which mainly takes into account retail inflation while framing monetary policy, kept the benchmark interest rate or repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent in its monetary policy for the 11th consecutive time - maintaining a ‘neutral’ stance.  
January 2024 0.33 6.91
February 0.2 7.07
March 0.26 7.05
April 1.19 8.07
May 2.74 9.93
June 3.43 11.14
July 2.1 3.5
August 1.25 3.06
September 1.91 11.48
October 2.75 13.49
November * 1.89 8.63
December* 2.37 8.47
Source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry    
*Provisional    
  
 
Topics :Wholesale Price IndexIndia WPI inflationConsumer Price Index

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

