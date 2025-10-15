NEET PG counselling 2025 Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule today, October 15. Based on discussions between the Health Ministry and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), the counselling process is likely to begin in mid-October.

The NEET PG counselling will be conducted for admission to postgraduate medical programmes across India. The official schedule will outline key details, including registration dates, choice filling and locking, fee payment, seat allocation, and college reporting timelines.

This year, the counselling will be held in four rounds. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling - for the latest updates and announcements.

NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025: Steps to apply • Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in • Press on NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025 link • Enter the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload essential documents • Make the payment of the NEET PG counselling fee and press submit Save the NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and save it in a hard copy. What documents are needed for NEET PG counselling 2025? • Allotment Letter issued by MCC

• NEET PG admit card • Internship Completion Certificate. • NEET PG result/scorecard • MBBS all Mark Sheets • MBBS Degree/Certificate/Provisional Certificate. • Evidence of the date of birth (High School Certificate/Birth Certificate). NEET PG counselling 2025: Reservation Criteria and Category-Wise Cut-off Trends According to the current rules, the reservation for NEET PG 2025 will be OBC: 27%, SC: 15%, EWS: 10%, ST: 7.5% and PwD: 5%. The cutoff marks for multiple categories have transformed slightly over the years. For 2025, the general and EWS category cutoff is 276, while for SC, ST, and OBC categories (including PwBD), it stands at 235.