Candidates can check the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon on the MCC website (mcc.nic.in). The process will include four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round

NEET PG Result 2025
NEET PG counselling 2025
NEET PG counselling 2025 Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule today, October 15. Based on discussions between the Health Ministry and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), the counselling process is likely to begin in mid-October.
 
The NEET PG counselling will be conducted for admission to postgraduate medical programmes across India. The official schedule will outline key details, including registration dates, choice filling and locking, fee payment, seat allocation, and college reporting timelines.
 
This year, the counselling will be held in four rounds. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling - for the latest updates and announcements.

NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025: Steps to apply 

Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in 
Press on NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025 link 
Enter the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload essential documents 
Make the payment of the NEET PG counselling fee and press submit 
Save the NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and save it in a hard copy. 

What documents are needed for NEET PG counselling 2025?

Allotment Letter issued by MCC
NEET PG admit card
Internship Completion Certificate.
NEET PG result/scorecard
MBBS all Mark Sheets
MBBS Degree/Certificate/Provisional Certificate.
Evidence of the date of birth (High School Certificate/Birth Certificate).

NEET PG counselling 2025: Reservation Criteria and Category-Wise Cut-off Trends

According to the current rules, the reservation for NEET PG 2025 will be OBC: 27%, SC: 15%, EWS: 10%, ST: 7.5% and PwD: 5%.
 
The cutoff marks for multiple categories have transformed slightly over the years. For 2025, the general and EWS category cutoff is 276, while for SC, ST, and OBC categories (including PwBD), it stands at 235. 

More about NEET PG counselling 2025

A critical first step in forming medical careers is NEET PG counselling, where thousands of medical graduates compete for the few postgraduate seats available. To avoid missing deadlines or significant announcements, officials have recommended that applicants double-check all information, have their documents ready, and only rely on the official MCC website for updates.
 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

